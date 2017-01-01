|
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Jorio 2014
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, carob, cinnamon, tobacco and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
12 months in cask and barrique.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta with meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat, Roasted meat
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|January 2017