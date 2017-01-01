|
Rosso Piceno Superiore Le Torri 2012
Rosso Piceno (Marches)
Montepulciano (55%), Sangiovese (45%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, vanilla, mace and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
18 months in cask, at least 4 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|January 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2007
|
| January 2012
| --
|2008
|
| October 2013
| --
|2010
|
| January 2015
| --
|2012
|
| January 2017
| --