|
Conero Riserva Cumaro 2012
Conero (Marches)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, tobacco, vanilla, chocolate, leather, mace, cinnamon and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
14 months in barrique, 8 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|January 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
|
| November 2008
| --
|2009
|
| December 2013
| --
|2012
|
| January 2017
| --