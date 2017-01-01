|
Rosso Piceno Superiore Vigna Messieri 2010
Rosso Piceno (Marches)
|
Montepulciano (70%), Sangiovese (30%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of dried violet, blackberry, tobacco, vanilla, cocoa, leather and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
24 months in cask, at least 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|January 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2006
|
| January 2012
| --
|2007
|
| October 2013
| --
|2008
|
| January 2015
| --
|2010
|
| January 2017
| --