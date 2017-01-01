|
Villa Gresti 2011
(Trentino)
Merlot (90%), Carménère (10%)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and blueberry followed by aromas of plum, violet, raspberry, vanilla, chocolate, face powder, tobacco, iris and eucalyptus.
Proper tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and plum.
14 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|January 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2000
|
| Issue 17, March 2004
| --
|2001
|
| Issue 42, June 2006
| --
|2003
|
| Issue 53, June 2007
| --
|2004
|
| August 2008
|
|2005
|
| August 2009
| --
|2006
|
| June 2012
| --
|2008
|
| October 2014
| --
|2010
|
| February 2016
| --
|2011
|
| January 2017
| --