Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and blueberry followed by aromas of plum, violet, raspberry, vanilla, chocolate, face powder, tobacco, iris and eucalyptus.

Proper tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and plum.

14 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.


