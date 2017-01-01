|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Casal di Serra 2015
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and pear followed by aromas of peach, hawthorn, citrus fruits, almond, broom, pineapple and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
5 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish, Roasted white meat, Stewed fish, Broiled fish, Fried fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|January 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
|
| Issue 49, February 2007
| --
|2007
|
| November 2008
| --
|2012
|
| December 2013
| --
|2015
|
| January 2017
| --