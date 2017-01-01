Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Offida Pecorino Colle Vecchio 2014, Tenuta Cocci Grifoni (Italy)

Offida Pecorino Colle Vecchio 2014

Tenuta Cocci Grifoni (Italy)

Offida (Marches)
Pecorino
White Wine

Offida (Marches)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, peach, hazelnut, broom, pineapple, mint and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.

6 months in steel tanks, at least 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Pasta with fish, Mushroom soups, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Fried fish

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

January 2017


Download DiWineTaste
