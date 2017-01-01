|
Offida Pecorino Colle Vecchio 2014
Offida (Marches)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, peach, hazelnut, broom, pineapple, mint and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
6 months in steel tanks, at least 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Pasta with fish, Mushroom soups, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Fried fish
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|January 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
|
| January 2012
| --
|2010
|
| January 2012
| --
|2011
|
| September 2012
|
|2012
|
| October 2013
| --
|2013
|
| January 2015
| --
|2014
|
| January 2017
| --