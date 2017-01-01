|
Vette di San Leonardo 2015
(Trentino)
|
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and nettle followed by aromas of apple, elder, pear, banana, lychee, broom and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and pear.
5 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Aperitifs, Fried fish, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetable, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|January 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
|
| June 2012
|
|2013
|
| October 2014
| --
|2014
|
| February 2016
| --
|2015
|
| January 2017
| --