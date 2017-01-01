Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of pear, tangerine, plum, hazelnut, yeast, citrus fruits and hawthorn.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and tangerine.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 30 months.


