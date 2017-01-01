Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Metodo Classico Extra Brut, Umani Ronchi (Italy)

Metodo Classico Extra Brut

Umani Ronchi (Italy)

(Marches)
Verdicchio (65%), Chardonnay (35%)
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score:

(Marches)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of pear, tangerine, plum, hazelnut, yeast, citrus fruits and hawthorn.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and tangerine.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 30 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Crustacean appetizers, Risotto and pasta with fish, Broiled crustaceans, Fried fish

Suggested glass Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

January 2017


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
N.V.        December 2013       --    
N.V.        January 2017       --    

Other Umani Ronchi's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: http://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in January?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What is the best DOC or DOCG Dolcetto?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
Can the wine produced with modern technologies be considered genuine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2017 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.