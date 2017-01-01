|
Maximo 2013
(Marches)
Sauvignon Blanc
| Sweet Wine
|Score:
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot, lychee and honey followed by aromas of candied fruits, dried fig, quince jam, melon, pear jam, date, peach jam, citrus fruit peel, saffron and cedar.
Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of raisin, dried apricot and candied fruits.
12 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Confectionery, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|January 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
| Issue 49, February 2007
|2004
| March 2009
|2010
| December 2013
|2013
| January 2017
| --