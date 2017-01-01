Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot, lychee and honey followed by aromas of candied fruits, dried fig, quince jam, melon, pear jam, date, peach jam, citrus fruit peel, saffron and cedar.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of raisin, dried apricot and candied fruits.

12 months in steel tanks.


