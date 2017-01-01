Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Maximo 2013, Umani Ronchi (Italy)

Maximo 2013

Umani Ronchi (Italy)

(Marches)
Sauvignon Blanc
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score:

(Marches)
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot, lychee and honey followed by aromas of candied fruits, dried fig, quince jam, melon, pear jam, date, peach jam, citrus fruit peel, saffron and cedar.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of raisin, dried apricot and candied fruits.

12 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Confectionery, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

January 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2003        Issue 49, February 2007       --    
2004        March 2009       
2010        December 2013       --    
2013        January 2017       --    

Other Umani Ronchi's wines 


