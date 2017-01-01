Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and almond followed by aromas of pear, medlar, citrus fruits, pineapple, hawthorn, chamomile, honey and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum, medlar and almond.

10 months in cement tanks.


