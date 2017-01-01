|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Casal di Serra 2014
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and almond followed by aromas of pear, medlar, citrus fruits, pineapple, hawthorn, chamomile, honey and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum, medlar and almond.
10 months in cement tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Stuffed pasta, Mushrooms soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|January 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
|
| Issue 49, February 2007
| --
|2007
|
| November 2008
| --
|2012
|
| December 2013
| --
|2014
|
| January 2017
| --
|2015
|
| January 2017
| --