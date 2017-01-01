Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Casal di Serra 2014, Umani Ronchi (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Casal di Serra 2014

Umani Ronchi (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and almond followed by aromas of pear, medlar, citrus fruits, pineapple, hawthorn, chamomile, honey and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum, medlar and almond.

10 months in cement tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Stuffed pasta, Mushrooms soups

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

January 2017


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2005        Issue 49, February 2007       --    
2007        November 2008       --    
2012        December 2013       --    
2014        January 2017       --    
2015        January 2017       --    

Other Umani Ronchi's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: http://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What is the best DOC or DOCG Dolcetto?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What kind of wine do you like having in January?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
Can the wine produced with modern technologies be considered genuine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2017 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.