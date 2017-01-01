|
Offida Pecorino Guido Cocci Grifoni 2013
Offida (Marches)
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, peach and medlar followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, plum, hazelnut, grapefruit, pineapple, broom, bergamot, marjoram and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with very long flavors of apple, peach, plum and medlar.
18 months in steel tanks, at least 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Stuffed pasta, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|January 2017