Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and medlar followed by aromas of pear, almond, vanilla, anise, honey, pineapple, hawthorn, mature peach, citrus fruits and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum, pineapple and medlar.

Part of this wine ferments and aged in cask for 12 months.


