|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Riserva Plenio 2014
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
|
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and medlar followed by aromas of pear, almond, vanilla, anise, honey, pineapple, hawthorn, mature peach, citrus fruits and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum, pineapple and medlar.
Part of this wine ferments and aged in cask for 12 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Stewed fish, Stuffed pasta, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|January 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
|
| Issue 49, February 2007
| --
|2014
|
| January 2017
| --