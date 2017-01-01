|
Offida Rosso Il Grifone 2010
Offida (Marches)
Montepulciano (70%), Cabernet Sauvignon (30%)
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of blueberry, dried violet, blackberry, vanilla, leather, tobacco, chocolate, graphite, mace and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.
30 months in cask, at least 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|January 2017
