Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of plum, violet, raspberry, vanilla, iris, chocolate, tobacco, green bell pepper, coriander, pink pepper, mace and eucalyptus.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, black cherry and blueberry.

24 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.


