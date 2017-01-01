Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Conero Riserva Campo San Giorgio 2011, Umani Ronchi (Italy)

Conero Riserva Campo San Giorgio 2011

Umani Ronchi (Italy)

Conero (Marches)
Montepulciano
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Conero (Marches)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, black currant, tobacco, vanilla, leather, face powder, licorice, mace and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

12 months in barrique, 6 months in cask, 10 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

January 2017


