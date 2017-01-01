Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, black currant, tobacco, vanilla, leather, face powder, licorice, mace and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, black currant, tobacco, vanilla, leather, face powder, licorice, mace and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable. Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry. Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

12 months in barrique, 6 months in cask, 10 months in bottle. 12 months in barrique, 6 months in cask, 10 months in bottle.

