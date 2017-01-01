Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, geranium and carob.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.

8 months in barrique, 3 months in bottle.


