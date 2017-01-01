Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Dolcetto di Diano d'Alba La Lepre 2015, Fontanafredda (Italy)

Dolcetto di Diano d'Alba La Lepre 2015

Fontanafredda (Italy)

Dolcetto di Diano d'Alba (Piedmont)
Dolcetto
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen and blueberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and raspberry.

6 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 14%

Cold cuts, Pasta with meat, Sauteed meat

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 17 °C
(62 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

February 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2005        August 2007       --    
2015        February 2017       --    

Other Fontanafredda's wines 


