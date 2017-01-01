|
Dolcetto di Diano d'Alba La Lepre 2015
Fontanafredda (Italy)
Dolcetto di Diano d'Alba (Piedmont)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen and blueberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and raspberry.
6 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat, Sauteed meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|February 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
|
| August 2007
| --
|2015
|
| February 2017
| --