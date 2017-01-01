|
Montefalco Rosso 2014
Montefalco (Umbria)
|
Sangiovese (70%), Sagrantino (15%), Merlot (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, carob and hints of vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
12 months in cask and barrique, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
|
| May 2006
| --
|2005
|
| January 2010
| --
|2006
|
| January 2010
| --
|2008
|
| January 2012
| --
|2009
|
| July 2012
| --
|2010
|
| May 2014
| --
|2012
|
| April 2015
| --
|2013
|
| March 2016
| --
|2014
|
| February 2017
| --