Nebbiolo d'Alba Marne Brune 2013
Nebbiolo d'Alba (Piedmont)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, blueberry, rose, tobacco, vanilla and cinnamon.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
12 months in barrique, 7 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|February 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
|
| August 2007
| --
|2013
|
| February 2017
| --