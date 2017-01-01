|
Montefalco Rosso Vigna Flaminia-Maremmana 2014
Montefalco (Umbria)
|
Sangiovese (70%), Sagrantino (15%), Canaiolo Nero (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, hay, geranium, vanilla and carob.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.
14 months in cask and barrique, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Stewed meat, Broiled meat and barbecue
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2009
|
| January 2012
| --
|2010
|
| May 2014
| --
|2012
|
| April 2015
| --
|2013
|
| March 2016
| --
|2014
|
| February 2017
| --