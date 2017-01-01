Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of blueberry, dried violet, chocolate, tobacco, vanilla, mace and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.

18 months in barrique and cask, 12 months in bottle.


