Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, black currant, vanilla, tobacco, chocolate, mace, cinnamon and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

20 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.


