Montefalco Rosso Riserva 2011
Montefalco (Umbria)
Sangiovese (70%), Sagrantino (15%), Merlot (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, black currant, vanilla, tobacco, chocolate, mace, cinnamon and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
20 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|February 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
|
| January 2010
| --
|2007
|
| January 2012
| --
|2008
|
| July 2012
| --
|2009
|
| April 2015
| --
|2010
|
| April 2015
| --
|2011
|
| February 2017
| --