Colli Martani Grechetto Grecante 2016
Colli Martani (Umbria)
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and pear followed by aromas of pineapple, hawthorn, broom and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and pineapple.
3 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Fried fish, Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish, Broiled crustaceans
Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)
February 2017
Other Vintages
DiWineTaste
Readers
2005
|
Issue 42, June 2006
--
2008
|
January 2010
|
2012
|
May 2014
--
2013
|
April 2015
--
2014
|
April 2015
--
2016
|
February 2017
--