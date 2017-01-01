Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and plum followed by aromas of citrus fruits, peach, lychee, pear and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and plum followed by aromas of citrus fruits, peach, lychee, pear and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, peach and pear. Persistent finish with flavors of banana, peach and pear.

3 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle. 3 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.

