|
Chardonnay 2015
(Umbria)
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and plum followed by aromas of citrus fruits, peach, lychee, pear and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, peach and pear.
3 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Aperitifs, Pasta and risotto with vegetable and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|February 2017