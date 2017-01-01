Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Chardonnay 2015, Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Chardonnay 2015

Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

(Umbria)
Chardonnay
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and plum followed by aromas of citrus fruits, peach, lychee, pear and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, peach and pear.

3 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Aperitifs, Pasta and risotto with vegetable and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

February 2017


