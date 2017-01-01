Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Alta Langa Extra Brut 2011, Fontanafredda (Italy)

Alta Langa Extra Brut 2011

Fontanafredda (Italy)

Alta Langa (Piedmont)
Pinot Nero, Chardonnay
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Alta Langa (Piedmont)
Pale straw yellow and nuanced of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of pear, praline, plum, yeast and honey.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and plum.

Part of the base wine ferments and ages in barrique. Refermented and aged in bottle on its lees for at least 3 years.

Alcohol: 12%

Aperitifs, Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Dairy products, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

February 2017


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Fontanafredda's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: http://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What is the best DOC or DOCG Dolcetto?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What kind of wine do you like having in February?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
Can the wine produced with modern technologies be considered genuine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2017 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.