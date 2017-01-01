Pale straw yellow and nuanced of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale straw yellow and nuanced of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of pear, praline, plum, yeast and honey. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of pear, praline, plum, yeast and honey.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and plum.

Part of the base wine ferments and ages in barrique. Refermented and aged in bottle on its lees for at least 3 years. Part of the base wine ferments and ages in barrique. Refermented and aged in bottle on its lees for at least 3 years.

