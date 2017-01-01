|
Alta Langa Extra Brut 2011
Alta Langa (Piedmont)
|
Pinot Nero, Chardonnay
| Sparkling Wine
|Score:
|
Pale straw yellow and nuanced of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of pear, praline, plum, yeast and honey.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and plum.
Part of the base wine ferments and ages in barrique. Refermented and aged in bottle on its lees for at least 3 years.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Aperitifs, Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Dairy products, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|February 2017