Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, nail polish, chocolate, mace, tobacco, pink pepper and menthol.

Sweet and tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.

15 months in barrique, at least 12 months in bottle.


