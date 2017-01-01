Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Montefalco Sagrantino Passito 2010, Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Montefalco Sagrantino Passito 2010

Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Sagrantino
Sweet Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, nail polish, chocolate, mace, tobacco, pink pepper and menthol.

Sweet and tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.

15 months in barrique, at least 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 15.5%

Chocolate, Chocolate tarts, Hard cheese, Jam tarts

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 16 °C
(60 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

February 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2006        January 2010       --    
2007        January 2012       --    
2008        August 2012       
2009        March 2016       --    
2010        February 2017       --    

