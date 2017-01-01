Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, black currant, vanilla, carob and mace.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

12 months in cask and cement tanks, 6 months in bottle.


