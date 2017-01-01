Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Montecucco Rosso Impostino 2011, Tenuta L'Impostino (Italy)

Montecucco Rosso Impostino 2011

Tenuta L'Impostino (Italy)

Montecucco (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (80%), Merlot, Syrah, Petit Verdot (20%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Montecucco (Tuscany)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, black currant, vanilla, carob and mace.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

12 months in cask and cement tanks, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

February 2017


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Also available on mobile devices: http://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What is the best DOC or DOCG Dolcetto?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What kind of wine do you like having in February?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
Can the wine produced with modern technologies be considered genuine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2017 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.