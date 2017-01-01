|
Barolo Serralunga d'Alba 2012
Barolo (Piedmont)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, rose, tobacco, vanilla, chocolate, cinnamon and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
12 months in barrique, 12 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|February 2017
