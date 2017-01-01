Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Barolo Serralunga d'Alba 2012, Fontanafredda (Italy)

Barolo Serralunga d'Alba 2012

Fontanafredda (Italy)

Barolo (Piedmont)
Nebbiolo
Red Wine Score:

Barolo (Piedmont)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, rose, tobacco, vanilla, chocolate, cinnamon and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

12 months in barrique, 12 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

February 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2003        August 2007       --    
2012        February 2017       --    

Other Fontanafredda's wines 


