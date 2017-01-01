Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Montecucco Sangiovese Riserva Viandante 2011, Tenuta L'Impostino (Italy)

Montecucco Sangiovese Riserva Viandante 2011

Tenuta L'Impostino (Italy)

Montecucco Sangiovese (Tuscany)
Sangiovese
Red Wine Score:

Montecucco Sangiovese (Tuscany)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, vanilla, tobacco, raspberry, chocolate, mace and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.

24 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

February 2017


