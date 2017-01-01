|
Montefalco Sagrantino 25 Anni 2012
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, peony, vanilla, cocoa, cinnamon, tobacco, leather, pink pepper, carob and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.
24 months in barrique, 8 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
|
| January 2010
| --
|2007
|
| January 2012
| --
|2009
|
| May 2014
| --
|2010
|
| April 2015
| --
|2011
|
| March 2016
| --
|2012
|
| February 2017
| --