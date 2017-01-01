|
Orvietano Rosso Mi.Mo.So. 2010
Orvietano Rosso (Umbria)
Sangiovese (37%), Merlot (32%), Montepulciano (28%), Other Grapes (3%)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, black currant, carob, vanilla, leather, tobacco and mace.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.
12 months in cask and barrique, at least 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Stuffed pasta, Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|February 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
| February 2017
|2011
|
| February 2017
