Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, black currant, carob, vanilla, leather, tobacco and mace.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.

12 months in cask and barrique, at least 12 months in bottle.


