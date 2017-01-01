|
Barolo Vigna La Rosa 2012
Barolo (Piedmont)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, rose, blueberry, tobacco, vanilla, cinnamon and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
24 months in cask, 18 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|February 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
| August 2007
| --
|2012
|
| February 2017
| --