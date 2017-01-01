Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, tobacco, vanilla, leather, graphite, mace and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, tobacco, vanilla, leather, graphite, mace and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable. Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.

24 months in barrique and cask, 24 months in bottle. 24 months in barrique and cask, 24 months in bottle.

