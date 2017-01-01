|
Rosso Outsider 2011
(Umbria)
Cabernet Sauvignon (50%), Merlot (50%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, vanilla, chocolate, tobacco, graphite, leather, mace and eucalyptus.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
18 months in barrique, 8 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 15%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|February 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
|
| January 2010
| --
|2006
|
| January 2012
| --
|2010
|
| May 2014
| --
|2011
|
| February 2017
| --