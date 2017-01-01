|
Colli Martani Grechetto Grecante 2015
Colli Martani (Umbria)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of pineapple, citrus fruits, hawthorn, plum, broom and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and pear.
3 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Fried fish, Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish, Broiled crustaceans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|February 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
|
| Issue 42, June 2006
| --
|2008
|
| January 2010
|
|2012
|
| May 2014
| --
|2013
|
| April 2015
| --
|2014
|
| April 2015
| --
|2015
|
| February 2017
| --
|2016
|
| February 2017
| --