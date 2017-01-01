Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Colli Martani Grechetto Grecante 2015, Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Colli Martani Grechetto Grecante 2015

Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Colli Martani (Umbria)
Grechetto
White Wine White Wine Score:

Colli Martani (Umbria)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of pineapple, citrus fruits, hawthorn, plum, broom and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and pear.

3 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Fried fish, Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish, Broiled crustaceans

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

February 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2005        Issue 42, June 2006       --    
2008        January 2010       
2012        May 2014       --    
2013        April 2015       --    
2014        April 2015       --    
2015        February 2017       --    
2016        February 2017       --    

