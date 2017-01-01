|
Cuvée Secrète 2015
(Umbria)
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and acacia followed by aromas of peach, gooseberry, vanilla, pear, plum, anise, bergamot, broom, mango and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and peach.
6 months in barrique, at least 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with meat, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Legume soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|February 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
|
| May 2014
|
|2013
|
| April 2015
| --
|2014
|
| March 2016
| --
|2015
|
| February 2017
| --