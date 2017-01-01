Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and acacia followed by aromas of peach, gooseberry, vanilla, pear, plum, anise, bergamot, broom, mango and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and acacia followed by aromas of peach, gooseberry, vanilla, pear, plum, anise, bergamot, broom, mango and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and peach.

6 months in barrique, at least 4 months in bottle. 6 months in barrique, at least 4 months in bottle.

