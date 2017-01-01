Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, prune and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, tobacco, licorice, tamarind, vanilla, cocoa, leather, pink pepper, face powder, mace, rosemary, cigar box and eucalyptus. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, prune and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, tobacco, licorice, tamarind, vanilla, cocoa, leather, pink pepper, face powder, mace, rosemary, cigar box and eucalyptus.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, prune and black cherry. Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, prune and black cherry.

8 years in barrique. 8 years in barrique.

