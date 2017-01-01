|
Montefalco Sagrantino Spinning Beauty 2006
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Sagrantino Cobra
| Red Wine
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, prune and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, tobacco, licorice, tamarind, vanilla, cocoa, leather, pink pepper, face powder, mace, rosemary, cigar box and eucalyptus.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, prune and black cherry.
8 years in barrique.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|February 2017