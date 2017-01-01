Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Barbera d'Asti Sopra Berruti 2015, L'Armangia (Italy)

Barbera d'Asti Sopra Berruti 2015

L'Armangia (Italy)

Barbera d'Asti (Piedmont)
Barbera
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Barbera d'Asti (Piedmont)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry and geranium.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

A part ages for 6 months in cask.

Alcohol: 17%

Stuffed pasta with meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

March 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2011        November 2013       --    
2012        March 2014       --    
2015        March 2017       --    

Other L'Armangia's wines 


