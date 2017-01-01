|
Barbera d'Asti Sopra Berruti 2015
Barbera d'Asti (Piedmont)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry and geranium.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
A part ages for 6 months in cask.
Alcohol: 17%
Stuffed pasta with meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|March 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
|
| November 2013
| --
|2012
|
| March 2014
| --
|2015
|
| March 2017
| --