Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, strawberry and almond. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, strawberry and almond.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.

Ages in cement tanks. Ages in cement tanks.

