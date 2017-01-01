Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Diano d'Alba Sorì Bruni 2015, Casavecchia (Italy)

Diano d'Alba Sorì Bruni 2015

Casavecchia (Italy)

Dolcetto di Diano d'Alba (Piedmont)
Dolcetto
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Dolcetto di Diano d'Alba (Piedmont)
Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, strawberry and almond.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.

Ages in cement tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta with mushrooms, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Cold Cuts, Roasted white meat

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 17 °C
(62 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

March 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2010        September 2012       --    
2012        January 2015       --    
2015        March 2017       --    

