Barbera d'Asti Superiore Nizza Titon 2013
Barbera d'Asti (Piedmont)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, strawberry, blackberry, vanilla, chocolate and mineral.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.
Aged in cask and barrique.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|March 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2009
|
| November 2013
| --
|2010
|
| March 2014
| --
|2012
|
| September 2016
| --
|2013
|
| March 2017
| --