|
Barbera d'Alba Superiore La Marchesa 2013
Barbera d'Alba (Piedmont)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, vanilla, tobacco, chocolate, mace and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blackberry.
16 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2017