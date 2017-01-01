|
Diano d'Alba Sorì Richin 2014
Dolcetto di Diano d'Alba (Piedmont)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, strawberry, raspberry, cyclamen and almond.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
Aged in cement tanks.
Alcohol: 17%
Pasta with mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Cold cuts
|Suggested glass
13 °C
(55 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|March 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
|
| September 2012
| --
|2012
|
| January 2015
| --
|2014
|
| March 2017
| --