Barolo Castelletto 2012
Barolo (Piedmont)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry, rose, vanilla, tobacco, chocolate, mace, cinnamon, leather, licorice and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
30 months in cask.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|March 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
|
| July 2013
| --
|2012
|
| March 2017
| --