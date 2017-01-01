|
Nebbiolo d'Alba Piadvenza 2012
Nebbiolo d'Alba (Piedmont)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, rose, vanilla, chocolate and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.
12 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Stewed meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|March 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2006
| September 2009
| --
|2009
| September 2012
| --
|2010
| January 2015
| --
|2012
| March 2017
| --