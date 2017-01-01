|
Langhe Rosso Pian del Lupo 2009
Langhe (Piedmont)
|
Nebbiolo, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, vanilla, tobacco, chocolate, cinnamon, mace and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.
14 months in barrique, at least 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
|
| September 2009
| --
|2006
|
| September 2012
| --
|2008
|
| January 2015
| --
|2009
|
| March 2017
| --