Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, strawberry, vanilla, rose, iris, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, tobacco and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness and roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

30 months in cask.


