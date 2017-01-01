Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Trebbiano Extra Brut, Antica Tenuta Pietramore (Italy)

Trebbiano Extra Brut

Antica Tenuta Pietramore (Italy)

(Abruzzo)
Trebbiano d'Abruzzo
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Abruzzo)
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of quince, almond and hawthorn followed by aromas of bread crust, plum and pear jam.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Pretty persistent finish with flavors of quince, plum and almond.

Produced with the Martinotti method.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Risotto with vegetables, Sauteed fish, Vegetable flans

Suggested glass Charmat Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)

March 2017


Other Antica Tenuta Pietramore's wines 


