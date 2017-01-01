Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Mesicaseu, L'Armangia (Italy)

Mesicaseu

L'Armangia (Italy)

(Piedmont)
Moscato Bianco (75%), Chardonnay Musqué (25%)
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, quince, and dried apricot followed by aromas of peach jam, honey, citrus peel, lychee and sage.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, quince and dried apricot.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 14%

Fruit desserts, Dried fruit tarts

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

March 2017


