Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and banana followed by aromas of white rose, lychee, apple, pear, broom, citrus fruits, candied fruits and sage. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and banana followed by aromas of white rose, lychee, apple, pear, broom, citrus fruits, candied fruits and sage.

Sweet and effervescent attack, however balanced, light body, intense flavors, agreeable. Sweet and effervescent attack, however balanced, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, apple and banana. Persistent finish with flavors of grape, apple and banana.

Fermented in closed tank. Fermented in closed tank.

